Cars line the streets for second day of free testing in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County has seen a large spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the past two weeks, a spike that prompted officials to take action.

The African American COVID-19 task force planned two dates of free testing in Morgantown and worked with other organizations to help administer tests to the community.

Testing like this helps officials to get a better understanding of how large the spread is in a target community. The first day of testing was held on Friday on Spruce Street, at the usual location of the Morgantown Farmer’s Market. Saturday’s event was held at Mountainview Elementary School.

Those who recieved a test simply had to provide contact information, their demographics and wait their turn. Additionally, those who wanted to skip the line, had the opportunity to walk up and get tested.

According to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of July 11 at 5 p.m., Monongalia County has 327 active COVID-19 cases. During the week of June 29 – July 5, the county saw an increase of 116 cases. Thankfully, no additional deaths have been reported since the community outbreak was confirmed.

Delegate Danielle Walker, (D-Monongalia County) emphasized that it is vital that individuals who live in the county come and get tested, because they could have the virus and not know.

“So we have a community spread here in Monongalia County. It’s so many factors, so many moving parts, just come out and get tested,” Delegate Walker explained. “We want to make sure that everyone, especially those folks who don’t have symptoms, those are the most dangerous ones. you don’t know who you’re spreading to.”

Delegate Walker said that masks, social distancing and keeping good hygiene are a few small ways people are able to help mitigate the spread of the virus throughout the community.

“Wear the mask,” Delegate Walker exclaimed. “The masks are mandatory for indoors. Wear the mask so you can save the life of the person who may have underlying medical conditions.”

Delegate Walker also expressed gratitude to those individuals that took the time to get tested.

” I am so proud and I am so happy that each and every person is coming out to get tested. They not only are wanting to know what their results are, but they’re also protecting their loved ones. They’re protecting they’re family, friends, neighbors, our community, our county and our state.”

Those who were tested recieved a card with tracking information so that they are able to keep up-to-date on the results of their tests. The DHHR announced that approximately 2,955 tests were given in Monongalia County on Saturday, combining this with Friday’s totals; 4,323 individuals recieved free COVID-19 testing.