Case against man charged with sexual assault on Kentucky minor sent to circuit court

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A preliminary hearing for a Harrison County man charged with third-degree sexual assault involving a minor was held, Wednesday.

Magistrate Tammy Marple found probable cause in the case against

31-year-old Christopher Watson, which means the case will be sent to circuit court.

Watson’s bond has been set at $20,000. He is also restricted from associating with the alleged victim or anyone under the age of 18.

Watson was arrested on September 4th after authorities found a juvenile walking along a roadway in Anmoore, who turned out to be a runaway from Kentucky.

According to court documents, Watson told police he and the minor had a sexual encounter.