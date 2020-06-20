Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K goes virtual

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 2020 Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K began on Saturday, operating with a slightly new format due to COVID-19.

To encourage participation while staying safe, the race started with the singing of the national anthem and the firing of the starting rifle at the Clarksburg Fire Department, but anyone who signed up is able to run the race anywhere between June 20th and June 30th. The virtual run was designed to reach a wider audience while keeping the community safe.

“It’s terrific. I enjoy being up here and enjoy seeing coaches and athletes and ex-athletes come out here and run. Members of the community, it’s just a great, great time to be up here,” said run organizer Joseph Gonzalez.

The Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K has been held in downtown Clarksburg for the past 24 years.

