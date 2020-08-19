Census results could affect West Virginia’s congressional delegation

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Political observers around the state said growing populations elsewhere could mean the Mountain State would lose a seat in Congress.

Image of 2010 census forms.

Seats in the House of Representatives are reallocated every 10 years, according to results of the census. Observers like Robert Rupp at West Virginia Wesleyan College said stagnant population here and more people elsewhere could spell a loss of a seat for West Virginia.

He emphasized that the loss of a seat could have a long-term impact on getting support and attention from Washington.

“West Virginians would become invisible to Washington D.C for the next ten years, and that will have an impact on the next decade of the state,” said Rupp.

Rupp explained that nothing is certain yet, but the best way people can work to prevent that is to be sure they file in the census so every West Virginian can be counted.