Chamber of commerce annual breakfast held at Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Fairmont State University held the annual Marion County 2020 Chamber of Commerce breakfast at Colebank Hall.

To prepare for the 2020 special session in Charleston, state delegates and representation spoke in front of the local companies and associations about their ideas they want to stand for this year.

Roman Prezioso has been a part of the legislation for 30 years, and the 2020 session will be his last one. He has a lot of issues he fought for over the years, and will continue to stand for them this year.

“The health, obesity, diabetes, and smoking issues have been what I’ve been on the front of since I’ve been in legislature,” said Prezioso. “Seem’s like we just didn’t get enough done. And I’m going to continue to work on those issues along with the drug issue, and the budget has been a major concern on mine.”

Rescue Squad Administrator, Michael Angelucci, has a more educational focus.

“Higher education is extremely important. We need to make sure we’re taking care of our children, and we need to make sure once they graduate high school they are able to afford to go on to higher education or community college, whatever they choose,” said Angelucci. “We need to make sure we continue to fund both public education, teacher pay raises and make sure our education system has enough funds where we don’t have to have the increases in tuition.”

The special session starts January 6 and will run through March 2020.