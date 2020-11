KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man is under arrest after troopers said he made terroristic threats to Governor Justice and his staff.

State Police explained that Steven Long, of Charleston, was arrested after making terroristic threats via social media Wednesday to Justice and his staff.

State Police stated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding terroristic threats.

