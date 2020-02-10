Charleston man charged after allegedly firing gun during altercation between two Morgantown fraternities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged after allegedly firing a gun during an altercation between two fraternities in Morgantown.

On February 2, officers with the West Virginia University Police Department responded to a residence on Naomi Street in Morgantown in reference to a large fight where there were reports of shots fired, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the residence, they saw two people sitting outside, who said that an altercation had taken place between the Sigma Chi and Phi Sigma Kappa fraternities, officers said.

One of the people said that he saw a black male wearing a black male in a gray sweatshirt at him and his friend, then walked away, according to the complaint. According to another witness in the incident, the black male stated during the altercation that “he would be back with a gun,” and returned moments later and “pulled the pistol out,” officers said.

Donte Wilkerson

When the male, later identified as Donte Wilkerson, 24, of Charleston, pulled out the weapon, people involved in the altercation ran into the Sigma Chi fraternity house, at which point Wilkerson began to head towards the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Price Street and fired his weapon, according to the complaint.

Officers were able to confirm this by watching security footage of the area, and a sweep of the area with a metal detector on February 5 found a single 9 mm shell casing, officers said. Police were able to discover the identity and location of Wilkerson from social media, the complaint stated.

Wilkerson has been charged with wanton endangerment. He was processed at North Central Regional Jail and is currently out on $6,500 bond.