Cheat River Rail Trail earns nearly $1 million in grant funds for renovations

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Cheat River Trail recently received a $1,000,000 grant to go into a full face make over for the Preston location in Kingwood.

This specific location of the trail hasn’t seen the a proper fix, or clean up in almost 20 years.

Community members have fought to get the funding for proper renovations, and now they can make it a reality.





“This grant money will go into a new parking lot, lights, trash bins, and with our iconic trestle bridge we can turn in into sort of a gateway right into Cheat,” said Executive Director Amanda Pitzer.

The goal is to make the Preston County location a, “destination trail head,” leading directly in the Rail Trail.





Pitzer said this money is like a dream. There was an idea of what they wanted and now they can actually make it happen.

“There’s been community members envisioning a change for this place for, really for nearly 20 years. It feels great to be recognized. It’s a great project, now its just hurry up and wait. We have to build the trail we’ve been talking about it for so long,” said Pitzer.

Any extra money they have from this grant after the full make over, will go into maintenance equipment to keep the renovations in the best shape as possible.

With the recent set backs from COVID-19, officials are now hoping to have construction being in early, to mid 2021. For more information, visit the trail’s website.