Chocolate Lover’s Feast held in Weston

WESTON, W.Va.-The Chocolate Lovers Feast brought sweet tooth satisfaction to many in Weston on Saturday afternoon.

Many gathered at the Museum of American Glass for all you can eat homemade chocolate treats from 1-3 P.M. Tickets cost ten dollars each and could be bought in advance. Live music was also part of the activity.

This annual event attracts attention to the museum and brings in plenty of new visitors.

“We do rely on the local community to support us. We are a nonprofit organization. We do not charge admission, and so just having people aware of us, they come in, they see it’s a beautiful place to visit. After the chocolate festival, hopefully when family comes to visit, they’ll bring them in to see the museum for just the sheer beauty of it,” said museum director Tom Felt.

The Museum of American Glass is open seven days a week and is located on Main Avenue in Weston.