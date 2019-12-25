UPDATE: Upshur Co. man arrested after leading law enforcement on chase

UPDATE (December 26, 2019):

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Upshur Co. man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon.

Craig Stimson

According to officials, Craig Stimson, 41, was arrested six felony charges in two separate counties.

Stimson was taken into custody and charged with fleeing with reckless indifference from Harrison County; he is charged with kidnapping, fleeing from an officer, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, being a prohibited person possessing a firearm and child abuse with risk of serious injury from Upshur County.

He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $525,000 bond.

Below is a transcription of the 911 call of the incident, courtesy of Broadcastify.

ORIGINAL (December 25, 2019):

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – An Upshur County man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Christmas Day.

Law enforcement made multiple attempts to stop the man when he sped off and led them north on I-79. Law enforcement caught the man in Harrison County, at the intersection of Lodgeville Road and Emily Drive, at just before 3 p.m. A child in the car was reunited with family after the incident came to a stop.

911 officials told 12 news multiple police units were involved in the chase.