Christmas tree shopping returns to the mountain state

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Choose and Cut Christmas Trees guide is back for the state of West Virginia.

In Marion County, one family owned lot has already seen two eager couples come pick up their tree from their farm, and that itself has fed into their own excitement for the season.

“Its just a really great experience to come out here and pick your tree, and cut it, or find one on the lot that we already have,” Joann Spooner, an employee at a tree farm Marion county said. “We have hot chocolate and crafts for the kids to do. It’s really just nice to be able to come out here.”

Also, the Marion County Christmas tree lot is paired up with the counties parks and rec department this season. For every live tree that is sold, the Marion County Parks and Rec Department will delivery and plant the tree for you at your house.

When the holiday season is over, they will come back and pick up the tree, and plant in in a local park.

All the where and whens about Christmas tree shopping is available online.