Chrome Dragons Riding Club hosts 2nd Annual Kids and Heroes Poker Run

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Chrome Dragons Riding Club hosted its second annual Kids and Heroes Poker Run at the American Legion Post 29 in Elkins on Saturday.

Admission for the event was $15 for riders and $10 for any passenger. The riders drove more than 140 miles through the Appalachian mountains to help local children and veterans in need. Participants came back to enjoy dinner, prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

The drawing funds will go to benefit a local child named Mollie, who was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. All proceed will go towards the training and fees of a service dog that will detect spikes in her glucose levels.

Chrome Dragons president, Jim Harris, emphasized that events like these help give back directly to the local community.

“We are supporting kids and heroes, that’s the chrome dragons riding clubs mission. We’ve done that mission since January of 2016 and continue to roll strong,” Harris explained. “When we give of ourselves, we all benefit and that’s what we’re about is just giving of ourselves.”

Chrome Dragons Riding Club (CDRC) is a recognized club through the West Virginia Motorcycle Association (WVMA). This club was officially chartered on January 26th 2016 through the AMA, and became a Member of the WVMA on May 7, 2017.

Harris also explained that those who wish to get involved don’t have to ride motorcycles. Anyone wishing to donate to help local children and veterans can do so by either visiting the CDRC Facebook Page or its website.