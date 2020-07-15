Church in downtown Fairmont vandalized over the weekend

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Sunday night, the First Presbyterian Church on Jefferson Street in downtown Fairmont witnessed destruction to the exterior of the building.

Monday morning D.D. Meighen the Interim Minister at the church, received a call from the office about the damages and reported it to Fairmont Police Department.

Two windows were destroyed from the outside, as well as damages to one of the bird baths they have in their garden.

“We are just, grateful no one was hurt, injured, and no deaths occurred. And we really hope this doesn’t happen to anybody else or any other church,” said Meighen.

Meighen said there were signs on other parts of the building, that showed how the suspect tried to throw a rock through other windows on the building, but were unsuccessful because they were protected by a plastic cover.

Meighen said it was truly a sad day because the churches side windows haven’t seen trouble like this since they were put up in 1916.

“You know… it’s been over 100 years and we’ve never had anything happen to them. So, consequently we’ll try to replace them, we’ll see what the process is on the property,” said Meighen. “As of now, they don’t know if this is connected to the other places that were also vandalized in Fairmont, but we will do all we can to get them fixed.”

Meighen said as far as he knows the investigation is still ongoing. Chief of Police Steve Shine gave 12 News an update at noon saying there were no updates on the case, and there are no confirmed connection with the other recent acts of vandalism in Fairmont.