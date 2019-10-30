City of Clarksburg begins search for full-time city manager

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg has begun its search for a full-time city manager.

According to interim city manager Annette Wright, the city is looking nationwide to replace former city manager Martin Howe.

Wright says the city is accepting applications of qualified candidates until November 29, the council will then begin interviewing candidates, with the goal of filling the position before next march.

“I think it’s a wonderful place, we have a strong school system, we have great parks, entertainment, we have a state-of-the-art theatre,” Wright said. “So there’s a little bit of something for everybody.”

Wright said that they are looking for candidates with experience in dealing with city management and government, preferably with a bachelor’s or master’s degree.