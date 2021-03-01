City of Clarksburg filing now open for June election

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A city election is coming up, and forms are now available for hopeful candidates.

The city of Clarksburg’s election for city council and the water board is on June 1. Anyone interested in running can pick up the necessary forms at City Hall during regular business hours.

All potential candidates must be at least 18 years of age in order to be eligible to run.

“Also on the ballot in addition to the water board and city council, there will also be five charter amendments that are anticipated to be on the ballot. People will want to make sure they vote for those as well,” said Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy.

There is also a filing fee of $50 in order for a name to be put on the ballot. City Hall is located at 222 W Main Street and is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

