City of Clarksburg holds commemorative 9/11 ceremony

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg held its second annual 9/11 commemorative ceremony on Friday morning at the city’s survivor tree on West Main Street.

Those serving the city gathered together to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the World Trade Center attacks on September 11th, 2001. The ceremony began at 8:46 a.m., the exact time the first tower was struck that day.

“As a veteran and as somebody who, unfortunately, lost somebody in 9/11, this is a very powerful day for me. It’s one of those days I’ll always remember where I was and what I was doing. It’s a day that reminds me of the heroes that our first responders are,” said Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy, who officiated the ceremony.

Fire Chief Rick Scott and Police Chief Mark Kiddy led a prayer and the pledge of allegiance. The event was both open to the public and streamed online, attracting a large crowd.





“Unfortunately, sometimes people’s memories become short about things, but today shows there are still a lot of people that remember what happened 19 years ago and the sacrifices that were made by so many heroes, many of whose names we won’t ever know,” said Kennedy.

Several local first responders were present to show their appreciation to those who went above and beyond 19 years ago and continue to serve on the front lines all over the country.

“Law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, and of course our military as well. They all 19 years ago made amazing sacrifices, and they’re continuing to do so today and many times those sacrifices are not appreciated or recognized,” said Kennedy.

This is the second remembrance ceremony the city has held in honor of 9/11.