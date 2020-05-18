City of Clarksburg receives funding for protective equipment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg just received funding through the CARES grant of nearly $100,000 for personal protective equipment, after it was approved by the county commission.

After Governor Jim Justice’s press conference on Monday afternoon, which removed Harrison County from the coronavirus “hotspot” list, the city plans to apply for more grants to help with the economy and to help get things back to normal after a loss of money and business.

“Obviously we could use all the help we could get. The city of Clarksburg has taken a huge hit with businesses closing and not operating as much as they did. Obviously tax revenues are not going to be what they would’ve been under normal circumstances, so we could still use the help to make sure that we can deliver the best possible services to our citizens,” said Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy.

The city is unsure exactly what they will do with the grants as of the time it received the first, but at least some of the money will go towards PPE.