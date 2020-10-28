City of Clarksburg to hold trick-or-treat on Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The city of Clarksburg has decided to cancel the downtown businesses trick or treat event that it usually hosts, but it is still planning for a neighborhood trick-or-treat event.

Trick-or-Treat will be held on Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Mask wearing and social distancing are still encouraged to decrease the potential spread of COVID-19. Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy said that while the city has decided to allow trick or treating, it is still up to individuals to decide how much involvement they are comfortable with.

“It’s up to each individual person whether they want to participate or not. Whether they want to hand out candy, whether they want to go trick or treating. They can make that judgment call as to whether they think it’s safe or not. We’re just going to leave that up to the parents and to the citizens as to how much they want to participate or not,” said Kennedy.

The City of Clarksburg also hosted a trunk-or-treat event this past weekend at the Clarksburg Amphitheater at the VA Park.