Sponsored by Colombo Law

City of Elkins announces initial results of 2021 Municipal Election

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELKINS, W.Va. – Officials for the City of Elkins have announced election night results for the 2021 Municipal Election.

According to officials, the ballot included voting for a mayor to be elected for a two-year term and one council member from each of the city’s five wards to be elected for four-year terms.

The ballot also included ballot questions, including one that would adopt the Manager-Mayor plan of government if approved.

The polls closed at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. City officials explained that it is important to remember that election results are not final until after canvassing on March 8 and certification on March 10.

After the counting is complete, poll workers seal the ballots inside the ballot boxes until the canvass. Election night results are reported on the basis of a signed, sworn certificate of results completed by poll workers.

According to officials, poll workers prepare three of these certificates, which are then signed by all four poll workers present at each polling place. One certificate is posted on the door of the polling place immediately after counting is complete; one is sent, under seal, to the W.Va. Secretary of State and one is opened by the city clerk on election night to report preliminary results to the public.

The 2021 election has seen higher than usual turnout during absentee and early voting, officials explained.

Listed below are the results based on the March 2 counting, after the polls closed:

Ballot Questions Results:

QuestionsTotal YesTotal No
Adopt Mayor-Manager form of government321676
Pledge compliance with open government laws764223
Increase term of mayor from two to four years555444

Mayor Results:

CandidatesVotes
Andrew Carroll139
Jerry A. Marco707
D.C. Talkington5
Karen L. Wilmoth166

First Ward Councilor Results:

CandidatesVotes
Robert C. Chenoweth (incumbent)255
Phillips B. Kolsun62
Travis Norwood38

Second Ward Councilor Results:

CandidatesVotes
Charles F. Friddle, III (incumbent)95
Carman Pennington75

Third Ward Councilor Results:

CandidatesVotes
Clint Higgins50
Carman L. Metheny (incumbent)34

Fourth Ward Councilor Results:

CandidatesVotes
Nanci Bross-Fregonara142
Liz Marshall-MacVean96

Fifth Ward Councilor Results:

CandidatesVotes
Howard Knapp, II6
David C. Parker (incumbent)68
Burley Woods66

City elections are administered by the Office of the Elkins City Clerk. All election-related inquiries and correspondence should be directed to the clerk’s office.

More information about the results can be found by heading over to the City of Elkins’ website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories