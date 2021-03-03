City of Elkins announces initial results of 2021 Municipal Election

ELKINS, W.Va. – Officials for the City of Elkins have announced election night results for the 2021 Municipal Election.

According to officials, the ballot included voting for a mayor to be elected for a two-year term and one council member from each of the city’s five wards to be elected for four-year terms.

The ballot also included ballot questions, including one that would adopt the Manager-Mayor plan of government if approved.

The polls closed at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. City officials explained that it is important to remember that election results are not final until after canvassing on March 8 and certification on March 10.

After the counting is complete, poll workers seal the ballots inside the ballot boxes until the canvass. Election night results are reported on the basis of a signed, sworn certificate of results completed by poll workers.

According to officials, poll workers prepare three of these certificates, which are then signed by all four poll workers present at each polling place. One certificate is posted on the door of the polling place immediately after counting is complete; one is sent, under seal, to the W.Va. Secretary of State and one is opened by the city clerk on election night to report preliminary results to the public.

The 2021 election has seen higher than usual turnout during absentee and early voting, officials explained.

Listed below are the results based on the March 2 counting, after the polls closed:

Ballot Questions Results:

Questions Total Yes Total No Adopt Mayor-Manager form of government 321 676 Pledge compliance with open government laws 764 223 Increase term of mayor from two to four years 555 444

Mayor Results:

Candidates Votes Andrew Carroll 139 Jerry A. Marco 707 D.C. Talkington 5 Karen L. Wilmoth 166

First Ward Councilor Results:

Candidates Votes Robert C. Chenoweth (incumbent) 255 Phillips B. Kolsun 62 Travis Norwood 38

Second Ward Councilor Results:

Candidates Votes Charles F. Friddle, III (incumbent) 95 Carman Pennington 75

Third Ward Councilor Results:

Candidates Votes Clint Higgins 50 Carman L. Metheny (incumbent) 34

Fourth Ward Councilor Results:

Candidates Votes Nanci Bross-Fregonara 142 Liz Marshall-MacVean 96

Fifth Ward Councilor Results:

Candidates Votes Howard Knapp, II 6 David C. Parker (incumbent) 68 Burley Woods 66

City elections are administered by the Office of the Elkins City Clerk. All election-related inquiries and correspondence should be directed to the clerk’s office.

More information about the results can be found by heading over to the City of Elkins’ website.