FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont Water Department is repairing a main water line at the intersection of Benoni Avenue and 6th Street.

This repair will affect customers living on Benoni Avenue, 6th Street, Walnut Avenue and the surrounding areas.

The department warns customers in those areas to boil their water before drinking it until further notice.

Questions should be directed to 304-366-1461.