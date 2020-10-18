City of Morgantown hosts Strings on the Mon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Folks were able to enjoy a free concert at the amphitheater in the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park where a few local string bands were featured.

Organizers explained that Sunday was a great time to have a public event with Governor Justice releasing restrictions on hosting outdoor music events.

Last year the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park underwent renovations and was reopened to the public in July. The music was hosted by Music to Your Ears Production and 123 Pleasant Street.

COVID hit hard and the governor shut down everything, even outdoors. So, we have been unable to have a public event up until this time. He [the governor] relaxed the regulations a little bit and we can have up to 250 people. So, we thought we better have something and have a concert where people can come out before winter gets here.” Vincent Kitch, Director of Arts and Cultural Development for the City of Morgantown.

City Representatives also stated folks are happy to be in the park enjoying the opportunity to take in some music from local performers after being closed in their homes due to the global pandemic.