City of Philippi files lawsuit against drug manufacturers and distributors

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The City of Philippi has filed a lawsuit accusing some of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical drug manufacturers and distributors for “flooding their city” with millions of prescription pills in violation of the law.

Philippi said that, like many other municipalities, they have been ground zero for the opioid epidemic. The lawsuit claims that the manufacturers and distributors are responsible for the epidemic.

The city seeks to recover damages for the economic burden of costs associated with overdoses and drug abuse, as well as the costs associated with cleaning up the opioid epidemic itself.

Citizens of Philippi and all citizens in West Virginia have suffered as a result of the negligent and reckless conduct by drug manufacturers and distributors, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that West Virginia leads the nation in the rate of fatal drug overdoses with most of those deaths involving prescription drugs and that there is a direct correlation between illegal street drug use and opioid abuse.