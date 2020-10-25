City officials dedicate a flagpole at VA Memorial Park to local veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The city of Clarksburg Board of Park Commissioners dedicated a flagpole at the VA Park on Saturday to local veterans.

The Harrison County Commissioners donated the flagpole and the VFW Post 573 Color Guard presented the colors at the ceremony. The pole is located next to the park’s Freedom Shelter near the entrance and it has been an idea for several years to be able to donate a flagpole to those who have fought for the United States.

“For those that came home, especially those that were Vietnam veterans that came home and maybe weren’t treated the way they should’ve been back then. This is especially for them,” said Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy.

Harrison County Commissioners Patsy Trecost and David Hinkle were in attendance, as well as Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny and County Clerk Susan Thomas.