City Parks of Clarksburg host Trick or Treat

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – City Parks of Clarksburg put together a trick or treat event at the Veterans Memorial Park Amphitheater in Clarksburg.

Local businesses passed out candy to children and families as they walked through a haunted trail. City Parks of Clarksburg Recreation Coordinator Tessa Fazzini stated they wanted to put something together for the community for Halloween despite COVID.

“We wanted to keep everything as safe as possible, described Fazzini. “We socially distanced the tables. We tried to socially distance the people in line. We have sanitation stations set up throughout the trail.”

Families were able to take pictures, grab some popcorn and catch the movie “Casper” on the big screen.

“I think the community is happy we put this event on,” described Fazzini. Obviously, it has been a huge success. We have a tone of people here. The line is stretched all the way down to the pool. So, I think the community wants this type of thing to do with their kids.”

Fazzini stated they hope to make this an annual event in the future.