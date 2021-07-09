City Parks of Clarksburg welcomes back concert season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va., – Local amphitheaters and out door concert venues are welcoming back concert season after a lift on COVID-19 restrictions.

On Firday, the City Parks of Clarksburg kicked off its 2021 “concert season” with two country artists at the Clarksburg Amphitheater in Harrison County. More than a thousand people came out on to see up-and-coming country artists Jameson Rodgers and Niko Moon perform their hit songs.

Recreation Coordinator, Tessa Fazzini, said they chose to kick off their season with these two artists because they promote positivity.

“They both have really upbeat happy music and for us being back this year from COVID we just wanted to start our season off with something upbeat and fun,” said Fazzini.

City Parks of Clarksburg plans to host more artists at the amphitheater all the way until August.

Here is a list of the upcoming artists:

Friday, June 16, 2021: NewboysUNITED

Friday, August 6, 2021: Michael W. Smith

Friday, August 13, 2021: Chris Janson with Special Guest Davisson Brothers

Saturday, August 28, 2021: Trace Adkins

To purchase your ticket for one of these upcoming concerts you can check out the City Parks of Clarksburg website.