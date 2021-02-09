CKB Airport to offer two new flights; increase frequency of Orlando and Myrtle Beach flights

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport just announced an update to its regular flights to Orlando and Myrtle Beach, as well as two all-new flights to start later this year.

Myrtle Beach flights will run three times weekly from May 28th through August 16th. Flights to Orlando will now be three a day instead of two a day, beginning on June 6th. Allegiant is also offering two new flights to popular locations.

“We’ll be going to Chicago Midway, and we’ll also be going to Destin Beach, Florida, which is a great leisure destination. We’re excited to partner with Allegiant to offer that to the people of West Virginia,” said airport director Rick Rock.

Airport officials say these new flights, in addition to an increase in the frequency of their most popular getaways, will help people in north-central West Virginia have more experiences in more places.

“Great opportunity to bring people back to West Virginia. That’s what we get excited about. We definitely want to have opportunities to send people to great destinations because West Virginians like to travel, but we also want to introduce our market to the rest of the world,” said Rock.

The airport also remains one of the most economically beneficial parts of the area and continues to give back by generating income.

“The airport services up to 22 counties here in West Virginia. It’s just great for all the people that live here to have access to other places in the world,” said Bridgeport mayor Andy Lang.

Each of the new Allegiant flights offers one way tickets for as low as $39.