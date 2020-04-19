Clarksburg Amphitheater cancels May show due to COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – When people think of the Clarksburg Amphitheater they think of concerts, movies in the park and many other fun activities.

Because of the stay home order issued four weeks ago by Governor Justice due to COVID-19 pandemic the Ampitheater is empty and shows have been canceled for safety. Officials with the Clarksburg Parks and Recreation said that everyone across the country are facing similar issues with their outdoor concerts being canceled or rescheduled. They also stated approximately seven thousand concerts nationwide have been canceled thus far.

“We are still on the governors ban prohibiting groups of 50 or more and then he’s asked for groups of give or more not to be together. So, that sort of eliminates any probability of having a concert at least through then end of this month. We did have a show scheduled for the middle of May and we are in the process of trying to reschedule that for late August early September,” said John Cooper, superintendent of the Clarksburg Parks and Recreation.

Clarksburg Parks and Recreation said that it is a waiting game to see when the amphitheater and everyone else’s will be opened back up due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“The revenue generated at the stays there pretty much at the amphitheater to make improvement and to repair some things. So, yes that money would be missed,” said Cooper.

Also, Cooper stated that he hopes that the amphitheater will be able to open back up to host the community events for its guest.