Clarksburg and Bridgeport Fire Departments form mutual aid agreement

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two local fire departments have teamed up by forming a mutual aid agreement.

The Bridgeport and Clarksburg Fire Departments have formed an automatic aid agreement to share resources in an effort to help both cities give the best possible service in the event of an accident or fire. If crew members are out of the station, the other crew will automatically send personnel to help.

This is beneficial to both departments and all residents by providing them with the maximum amount of resources.





“They have some specialized equipment that we could use on I-79 and we have the manpower that we could help them out with if they have an event and some personnel might be out of station,” said interim Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice.

This agreement was quickly approved by both Clarksburg and Bridgeport city councils and supported by Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy and Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang.