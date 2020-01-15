Clarksburg City Council allows demolition of 38 structures within city limits

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Clarksburg City Council recently announced the demolition of 38 structures throughout the city.

This work was scheduled to begin on January 6 and has so far remained on schedule. The structures are spread out across six different contracts.

“Of those six contracts, our public works department will actually be demolishing 17 of the 38 structures, but every structure is sampled and tested for asbestos,” said zoning coordinator Adam Barberio. “That asbestos will be removed prior to any of the demolition occurring, whether it is an outside contractor or our public works department.”

All demolitions are expected to be completed by spring of this year.