Clarksburg City Council conducts interviews for open city manager position

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Thursday, Clarksburg City Council conducted an interview for one of two candidates that submitted their resumes for the open city manager position.

Officials with the city said that after all the interviews are conducted with potential Clarksburg City Managers, the council will meet to decide if anymore interviews are needed from other applicants. Interm City Manager, Annette Wright said that the city is hopeful that a selection will be made soon.

“We had several applications, and what council did was they reviewed the applications and determined which ones they wanted to select for phone interviews, and just to be aware of the cost and such they did phone interviews first and narrowed the candidates down,” said Wright. “And then two of these so far has made it to an in-person interview, and there was a couple more that they were interested in; but I guess it depends on the outcome of these two.”

Some of the interview questions involve the candidates knowledge of the city and issues that are currently being faced.

Wright said that all the candidates that they conducted phone interviews, with had a good understanding of local government.

“Of course, public safety is the number one concern, economic development is a very high concern, getting businesses in the area. Not only getting businesses but retaining businesses, bringing in jobs, things like that, all of those are very important to council,” said Wright.

Wright was serving as Clarksburg City Clerk before she was also appointed to interim city manager position.

“It’s been a great learning experience. I am thankful for the opportunity and the faith that council had in me to put me in this position,” Wright explained. “So, I am looking forward meeting our new city manager and working with him or her in my capacity as a city clerk to move our city forward.”