Clarksburg City Council discuss legal issues regarding water board compensation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On March 6, Clarksburg Water Board asked for an increase in compensation that was denied in a vote.

In that meeting, three council members voted for the ordinance while four voted down the ordinance without passage. On Thursday, council members went into an executive session to discussed what legal issues they could be facing regarding the compensation issue.

“We run our own system and were autonomous from the City of Clarksburg, but we don’t have ordinance powers, and that is legislatively through the city. So, we have to come to the city to get ordinances passed,” said Paul Howe, Member of the Clarksburg Water Board.

Officials with the Water board addressed council during the public comments urging the council to come to a resolution regarding compensation increases for meeting attended.

“The Clarksburg Water Board is autonomous from the city because they city leaders years ago set out in the charter to give the water board their own powers. And this is really set the water board on a great path, but in the charter, it says the city shall enact ordinances on behalf of the water board when they’re presented,” Howe said.

Water board officials expressed they have a good working relationship with the members of council and city manager, and that there was possibly a lack in communication with their request to increase compensation. Also, legal counsel for the water board was present speaking on the water boards behalf.