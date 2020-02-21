Clarksburg City Council discuss moving forward with charter amendments

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening and held several considerations to offer city charter amendments.

Those charter changes are to include term limits for all members serving on council, the date of city election to be on the second Tuesday in May, as well as initiative and referendum and recall. Clarksburg citizens will be able to vote on these considerations at the June first municipal general election in 2021.

“The charter amendments are about returning control of government back to the people of the citizens of Clarksburg. The amendments, one of them is ‘initiative and referendum and recall’, which would allow the citizens to make laws themselves if they get a council that’s not willing to do something that people really want to do by gathering enough signatures,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Also, council members tabled a second and final reading of an ordinance recognizing the city as a second amendment sanctuary.

Council stated that they would be adjusting the ordinance and bring it back to the table at a later time.