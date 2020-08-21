Clarksburg City Council discusses criminal offense issue and city employee raises at meeting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – During a recent Clarksburg City Council conference session, Police Chief Mark Kiddie announced an issue regarding the arrest of criminals and magistrates issuing personal recognizance bonds for the offenses.

Council members explained that there is a policy coming from the state supreme court that is instructing magistrates to release offenders on personal recognizance bonds. Members stated at Thursday’s meeting they plan to send a resolution to Charleston, asking for the policy to be changed.

“What that means is just by signing their name with a promise to come back with putting no money down or anything. They just walk out of the courthouse a few hours after they were arrested, and a lot of them are right back in the same neighborhood committing crimes again and terrorizing our citizens,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

12 News did reach out to Harrison County magistrates and police and recieved no comment to the issue from either at this time.

“We really need the people that we are arresting to remain arrested,” said Kennedy. “Ultimately, our state supreme court is the top of the pyramid of all the judiciary including magistrates. So, whatever they say goes. And so, if the supreme court were to say, ‘okay, stop P.R. Bonding,’ our people who don’t have a permanent address and do things like that or change this policy, the magistrates would follow it.”

Kennedy also explained that Harrison County Magistrates have done nothing wrong, but that a policy needs changed within the supreme court.

Also, council held mixed emotions over a cost of living increase for city employees. After much discussion with a 5-2 vote in favor to give those city employees making $55,000 or less a 3% increase in pay.

“I want to stress that we are not opposed to raise for employees. I have asked for a comprehensive wage and salary survey to be done for Bridgeport, Fairmont, Morgantown, Beckley, Bluefield, Wheeling and so forth, so we can have a basis for the salary. If our departments individually are lacking and are not in the top five percent across the state I would want to work to get them there,” said Jimmy Marion, Vice Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Marion explained that they have taken away a lot of the services for residents like the sidewalk program, special cleanups and many other programs. He stated he would like to see those implemented back in place taking care employees and the residents of Clarksburg.

“I want to make this very clear that I am, and always have been for compensating our hard-working employees. But I believe when we make decisions about spending tax payers hard earned money it should be done with some forethought and for the greater good for the city as a whole entity. I am extremely dishoarded that something like pay raises is so politicized and frankly people have outright lied on my stance concerning raises,” said Lillie Junkins, Clarksburg Council member.

Junkins also explained that that if anyone has concerns on her views or feelings that she would want that person to reach out to her.