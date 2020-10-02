Clarksburg City Council discusses multiple upcoming changes for the city

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening with many new business items to discuss on its agenda.

Clarksburg City Council attendees

Council members discussed and passed the first reading of an ordinance for creating the Clarksburg Visitors’ Bureau, with four council members in favor and two opposing the creation of an additional CVB.

Officials explain that the current Greater Clarksburg Conventions and Visitors Bureau is funded by taxpayer dollars, receiving half of hotel-motel taxes, and is not answering to council. Councilwoman Lillie Junkins said they have reached out to the current CVB for a presentation of what they are doing with very little communication from them.

“The big point is that the current visitors’ bureau is been there about 20 years and you can see that they have not been very successful bringing a lot of tourism to Clarksburg, or a lot of conventions and things like that. So, we are looking for fresh eyes, fresh perspectives. For people tom come in and create a new organization that will re-imagine how market Clarksburg,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Council members said that there was no accountability for what the current CVB is doing with the funding they are receiving. Mayor Kennedy states that the new CVB will hold direct responsibility to the city

“I think that by having another group of people, mostly younger people, that understand how marketing works in the 21st century with the ability to do new and innovative things. I think we are going to see more tourist once COVID is resolved and you have a lot more tourism again,” said Kennedy.

Also, the council considered and approved a $5,000 salary increase for Lieutenant and a $3,000 salary increase for Sergeant in the Clarksburg Police Department.

“Specifically, at Lieutenant and Sergeant there was a big pay gap between us and the better paying departments,” said Kennedy. “So, we wanted to give them the pay that they deserve especially because they are working so hard, so they stay here in Clarksburg, and we keep that experience and that leadership.”

Clarksburg City Council members

Council also approved the consideration of a resolution to accept grant funds from the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for a 2021 Highway Safety Grant for more than $400,000.

“It’s actually a county-wide grant but Clarksburg functions as the funding agent. We get all the money and we help distribute it out to other municipalities throughout the county,” said Kennedy. “And basically, what it is for is for enforcing drug law and things like that. In other words, trying to interdict the bringing of illegal drugs into the county”

Members of the council also set the time for trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. for Saturday, October 31. City officials said COVID guidelines will be implemented for trick-or-treating and will be published to their website soon.