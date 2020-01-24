Clarksburg City Council discusses Public Safety Task Force Recommendations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening and spoke at length in a conference session about Public Safety Task Force Recommendations.

The task force proposed five recommendation to council to consider, and council states that a few of the recommendations could combine with one another. The consensus with the council was that they wanted to move the direction to buildup neighborhood watch program and used the “Northview Pride” program as an example.

The chief of police states that the neighborhood watch program is a good program to grow within the community and build a working relationship with police officers.

“The police department is going to be on board with these recommendations and hopefully work with the safety committee, the City of Clarksburg, the community to make these ideas reality over the next few months,” said Mark Kiddy, Chief of the Clarksburg Police Department.

A lot of discussion went into discussing lighting and cameras for police use. Many agreed that having good lighting and cameras that criminals are deterred from committing a crime. Council is looking at all options to make Clarksburg a safe place for its residents.

“Our top priorities items is to try and establish neighborhood watches throughout our town, which will be helping the police with some of the law enforcement side of keeping eyes and ears on things,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Mayor Kennedy also states that the neighborhood groups could get involved in the beautification process in their neighborhoods and plant flowers and help with cleanups.