Clarksburg City Council discusses use of $6.3 Million from the American Rescue Plan

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A special conference session was held Thursday evening for Clarksburg City Council to host a conference session to discuss developing a plan for funds to be received from the American Rescue Plan.

During that conference, council members met with Chad Riley of Thrasher Engineering to discuss the best ways to use the plan’s funding. In that plan, Harrison County will be receiving approximately $13 Million. The City of Clarksburg will receive $6.3 Million to better the city and make vast improvements.

“Some of the ideas that were discussed tonight were the demolition of the Parsons Hotel and the Waldo Hotel for redevelopment purposes. Also, Al Cox, President of the Clarksburg Water Board, came for a proposal on their projects,” said Harry Faulk, Clarksburg City Manager.

A report from the city manager released in early March states the funds will mitigate the COVID-19 public health emergency and negative economic impacts the city is facing.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for many cities and counties across the state and the country to be able to capitalize on improving the infrastructure needs of the municipalities that really cost taxpayers millions of dollars,” Faulk said.

Clarksburg City Officials have spoken with community leaders about using the funds to improve water, sewer, broadband internet, and infrastructure issues.

“Personally, what I would like to see the money spent on is anything that will bring revenue to our city. Obviously, there are infrastructure issues, and there are sewer issues, and water issues, and demo issues. And I agree with all those things, but I would really like to see money be spent in a way that revenue would be flowing within our city, and then we can address those types of things,” said Lillie Junkins, Councilwoman for the City of Clarksburg.

Junkins said the city should focus on how it can best attract revenue in the city. A plan is being developed as rules and regulations are being put into place regarding what can be done with the funding.

“This is an early planning stage to just throw some things out there so we can look at different projects that would best help the city. You know, when you get that kind of money, you want to make the most use out of it to help the citizens recover from what COVID has done to our community. And I think this was a good starting point for us,” said Jimmy Marion, Vice Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Councilwoman Junkins said that Clarksburg is making strides in a positive direction and that many citizens are rightly concerned about vagrancy. She added that the vagrancy greatly impacts the city’s development and that council is aware of that.

“Public safety has improved drastically. Our police department is doing an impeccable job; they’re working day and night, making a big difference in the city’s safety. And I think a lot of people have noticed that. That is going to make a big difference in who we attract and how we can move forward,” Junkins said.

The WV Department of Treasury is expected to release further details on the utilization of the funds in the coming weeks.