Clarksburg City Council hears from concerned citizens during meeting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening with a small list of items on its agenda and hear residents’ concerns.

Joyce Rabanal, a former Clarksburg-Harrison Board of Health member, addressed council with her concerns about the board of health.

“I am very concerned with the current mindset of city council and their consideration of appointees to various boards,” Rabanal said.

Rabanal explained that the Board of Health makes decisions on health and safety of the citizens of Harrison County based on scientific practices and combined knowledge of the board not on the wants of council.

“Well first of all, I’m, I’m very, very sad that Mrs. Rabanal took the decision of council personally. It was a unanimous decision of council. We appointed someone who is imminently qualified in infection control. Which is what we need during a pandemic and that’s why we made the decision. And I don’t know why she chose to mischaracterize some of my comments,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Mayor Kennedy said that different boards have different term limits and usually the terms on many of the boards are staggered. He also explained the first consideration when making appointments is whether council wants to reappoint a person or to appoint someone else.

“A lot of that consideration has to do with who is available at the time and who we feel, believe is the best choices. Maybe somebody was a great choice four or five years ago when they were appointed. But now there is somebody else we believe would bring something to that board that’s particularly important,” said Kennedy.

Also, Kennedy stated that he is excited for the development of a news post office that will be located just down the street from City Hall.