Clarksburg City Council hires city manager amid COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg Mayor, Ryan Kennedy called a special meeting of the Clarksburg City Council for them to consider a city manager candidate on Wednesday.

That candidate is Harry Faulk, Fairmont native with a bachelor’s degree in public administration. Faulk has served as manager and assistant manager of several municipalities in Pennsylvania, according to the council.

The council spoke in the special meeting remotely, via a phone call and approved a contract of employment be offered to Faulk. He will assume the position as city manager on May 4.

“Hopefully he can come in and get us on the right track. It’s a trying time with this pandemic that we are facing. And hopefully he is the man for the job,” Marshall Goff, a member of Clarksburg City Council explained.

The hiring of Faulk comes after the city originally hired Michael Webb for the position in late February. Webb declined the position, informing Clarksburg that he would be staying in Princeton to guide them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, we’ve adjusted a lot of schedules, working a lot of skeleton crews because our number one concern is the safety of our employees and our citizens. So, we’ve done what we could. I think all businesses are kind of taking a hit especially, you know the locally owned maw and paw restaurants,” said Interim Clarksburg City Manager, Annette Wright.

Also, Council called an executive session to be held Monday, April 27 to discuss personnel issues and finances. The special Clarksburg City Council meeting was streamed through the city’s Facebook because of the restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19.