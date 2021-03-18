Clarksburg City Council hosts public hearing for direct election of mayor

Clarksburg, W.Va. – Last month, Clarksburg City Council held readings of an ordinance amending section five of the city charter for the direct election of the mayor.

Thursday night, the council held a public hearing on that ordinance to amend the city charter for the mayor’s direct election. Under the charter, the mayor is selected from council members, and some of the council members feel strongly that the residents of the city should choose the mayor.

“The charter change would not take effect for this election that is going on right now. The next mayor, whoever takes my place, will still be chosen by the council regardless of how the charter change goes. But if it is approved, and if it goes into effect, then in future elections after that, there would be the opportunity to vote for the mayor by the people as opposed to the council,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Council members also unanimously approved a resolution appointing ballot commissioners and emergency absentee voting commissioners for the general election held on Tuesday, June 1.

Also, the first reading of an ordinance to modify the penalties for dogs and cats’ lack of restraint. Council said that the ordinance regarding the dogs and cats had not been updated in quite some time.

“We had been getting a lot of complaints about animals that were running free at the park and things like that, and so we wanted to update and modernize our ordinance,” Kennedy said. “For example, did you know that under our current law before we change it, it’s illegal if a dog gets loose, it illegal if it attacks a person, but it’s not illegal if it attacks another dog or cat, or rips up your flower bed or anything like that, it’s only if it attacks a person that its actually illegal.”

Council is changing the animal ordinance to where it will now be illegal if a domestic animal attacks a person, another person’s pet, or damage their property. There will also be an increase in the fines that can be charged for unrestrained animals.