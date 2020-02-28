Clarksburg City Council hosts special meeting announcing new city manager

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met in a special meeting Thursday evening for the consideration to hire a city manager and approve the employment contract for that position.

In January, Clarksburg City Council conducted an interview for one of two candidates that submitted their resumes for the position of city manager. Annette Wright has served as interim city manager for the past several months. Council announced that it has hired Michael Webb and have drafted a contract of employment for the next two years.

“We had over 60 applicants, we met in executive sessions, we reviewed, we interviewed, we got down to a finalist. We had them come in and did personal interviews; that went well. We all then determined that Michael Webb would be our new city manager,” said James Marino, Vice Mayor for the City of Clarksburg.

Webb is currently the Princeton City Manager and will take his seat as Clarksburg City Council on April 13, at that time he will be sworn into office. Members of council said they are excited to move the city forward working with Webb.

Also, council held a work session going over many of the budgetary items and said their budget is very tight and are working on ways to cut costs and spending.

“We have a lot of issues. We have a tight budget this year, there is no question its tight. But we are working for the employees to get the best we can for the employees. We want the best that we can for the citizens of Clarksburg,” said Marino. “So, it’s tight, but you know we have Annette, and we have the benefit of having Frank Ferrari, who was a long-time finance director helping out, helping Kim our finance director. So, it’s been a good process and I think that they’ve done a tremendous job”

Council is working on balancing the budget which is estimated at approximately $20 million and will be holding a public hearing on March 5.