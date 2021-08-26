Clarksburg City Council hosts work session discussing American Rescue Act Funds moving the city forward

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Members of Clarksburg City Council gathered inside city hall to hold a work session to help move the city forward Thursday.

Council spoke at length about the usage of the American Rescue Act Funds and developing a community survey on how those funds should be used. The City of Clarksburg has received $3,000,000 from the American Rescue Act.

“We’re having these work sessions, and we want to again spend that money wisely for the taxpayers. So, we talked about developing a survey today to get out to the people because we want input from the citizens,” said Jimmy Marino, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg. “We have ideas of things we want to spend the money on, but we really want to have some citizens input. So, we discussed today about our city manager developing a survey for us to send out.”

Also, council members discussed economic development within the city to narrow down and prioritize development ideas.

“We have a lot of things we want to do; you know, we talk with the state about the roadway downtown going from Chestnut Street to Monticello Ave. That’s very important to get the blacktop roadway, the state is going to put in handicap accessible curbs in too and we’re going to put the sidewalks in. So, that will be the start to the infrastructure and the street lighting and so forth,” Marino said.

Some of the economic development ideas are:

Clarksburg business summit

Façade grant program to be promoted more

Incentivizing the sidewalk program

Attracting businesses to vacant storefronts

Tubing and ziplining park on Lowndes Hill

Civil War site with events on Lowndes Hill

Upgraded sound system downtown

Scooters

Coffee shop

Wine shop

Commercial property listing and marketing

The Director of Economic Development for the City of Clarksburg, John Whitmore, also spoke about the city’s comprehensive plan. Clarksburg City Council will make additional recommendations for a consulting firm to take into consideration when developing and updating the plan. Clarksburg City Council scheduled a follow-up work session that will be held on Thursday, September 9.