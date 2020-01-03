Clarksburg City Council meets to discuss unfinished business

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening with a full list of unfinished business and discussed the hiring process of city manager.

Council considered several third and final readings, one of which was the initiative and recall amendment to the city charter that gives a voter the process to adopt a change in law, disapprove a law that is passed or remove an elected official from office.

“The idea is that we want to give the ordinary citizens the more control over their city government. Initiative is the ability of the citizens if they can gather enough signatures, they can actually force council to consider something on its agenda that it may otherwise not want to consider, that’s initiative,” said Mayor of Clarksburg, Ryan Kennedy.

“Referendum is kind of the flip side of initiative which is that if a citizens want a particular law on the books or maybe they want to get rid of a law that is on the books, if they get enough signatures then they can actually put it up to a vote of the citizens of referendum, and if the people vote yes, whatever the people wanted will happen, that new law will go into effect where the old law will go away without actual council. And the third part is recall, and recall is where you can gather a lot of signatures and its 20 percent of all registered voters,” Kennedy explained. “Not just 20 percent of people who vote, so that’s a lot of people, but if a member of council so angers the public that they can get 20 percent of all the registered voters to sign a petition then they can actually have a recall election and remove them before their term is up.”

That amendment to the city charter passed with a majority vote. A resident in attendance at Thursday night’s meeting expressed concern for the proposed amendments.

“I think their concerns are kind of paternalistic because Bridgeport, Fairmont and many other city’s around our state already have this, and have had it for quite a while, and it’s very rarely used, but there have been situations where it has been used and its helped to diffuse situations,” said Kennedy.

A final public hearing will be February 6, where residents will be able to voice any concerns on the changes made to the initiative, referendum and recall amendment to the city charter.

Also, council has received resumes of potential future city managers and are reviewing those before imitating the interview process and moving forward.

They hope to have the number of applicants narrowed down in the near future and fill the vacancy.