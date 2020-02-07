Clarksburg City Council meets with full agenda

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In January, Clarksburg City Council Members interviewed two applicants for the position of city manager.

During the regular meeting Thursday, the Council went into executive session to discuss personnel matters and have not announced the hire of a new city manager.

Currently, Annette Wright has been acting as interim city manager for the last seven months. Council held its public hearing on three of its proposed charter changes that will be voted on in the coming weeks.

“One thing I like about the charter changes one of them in particular is initiative of referendum and recall, which really gives a lot more power into the common person’s hands, the citizens can pass laws and repeal laws, or even remove members of council if they think they’re not doing a good job,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Council also, approved a consideration and first reading of an ordinance recognizing Clarksburg as a second amendment sanctuary.

“I am a former military officer, and I have stood on the line so to speak to defend this country. I think the second amendment is incredibly important to secure people rights,” Kennedy added. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen just to the east of us in Virginia what can happen when people are very anti-gun get elected then they start to take people’s rights away,”

Members of council also discussed and approved a resolution declaring that the unlawful distribution of prescription-controlled substances that have created a public nuisance for the citizens of the City of Clarksburg.

“The city is involved in litigation right now because of the opioid crisis that was unleashed on us by various pharmaceutical companies and so forth,” stated Kennedy. “And so, as part of that litigation we passed this resolution to just officially declare that this is a public nuisance.”