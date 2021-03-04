Clarksburg City Council moves forward with demolition program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening to discuss eight contracts to be awarded for asbestos removal and demolition of more than 30 condemned unsafe structures within the city.

Funds for the demolition program will be used from the Tax Increment Financing fund and the city’s general fund.

“We were able to secure the funds. A lot of these structures are in the TIF District; we can utilize those funds to demolish them and to revitalize those neighborhoods,” Faulk said. “Once these demolitions are completed, our list is exhausted. But there are several houses on condemnation that are coming up throughout this year that if they don’t get fixed, they’re going to be placed on demolition.”

City Manager Faulk also added that the removal of the condemned structures will be a sigh of relief, making the neighborhoods safer for the residents living near the blighted structures.

“It is going to be a world of a difference getting these vacant houses out of these neighborhoods. They are a magnet for vagrants to go in and stealing copper, stay overnight, start fires,” explained Harry Faulk, Clarksburg City Manager.

The city has allocated $600,000 in the upcoming fiscal year for demolitions as needed. Faulk said that it is possible that all houses could be demolished within the next two months.