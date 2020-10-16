Clarksburg City Council moves forward with the creation of new CVB

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening to continue its discussion of creating a second Clarksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

During the public hearing, one community member spoke about utilizing and working together with the existing Greater Clarksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. Two other community members spoke in favor of the new CVB and stated they were glad to be selected to serve on that board. Council voted four in favor and two opposed to the ordinance creating a new CVB.

“Now the City Attorney will be getting with the city manager to file the proper legal paperwork in order to get the CVB up and running with its new board,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

In the approved ordinance listed those approved to serve on the new CVB board. Those listed are Paul Jones, Brittney Luchuck, Cheryl Fain Mehaulic, Make Spatafore, Josh Steer, Marsha Vilianco, Andrew Walker, Chad Weaver, and Shannon Welch.

“Once the CVB is up and running they can start doing the types of projects we heard about tonight promoting Clarksburg. And we thought that if we were going to make a change, this was especially a good time to do it because tourism because of COVID-19 is almost nonexistent everywhere right now,” said Kennedy.

Mayor Kennedy said that the new CVB would also be funded from the same Hotel and Motel Tax that the Greater Clarksburg CVB is funded from. When asked if monies would be cut from the Greater Clarksburg CVB, the mayor stated that the final decision on funding had not been decided yet, and the council will have to decide how to allocate those funds.

“I had the number run recently; we’ve put over $2.8 Million into the existing CVB over the years. And we haven’t gotten a lot to show for it. And we think that by having new people with fresh new ideas that know how to 21st Century marketing and know-how to be innovative and that we can get a better bang for the taxpayer dollar,” said Kennedy.

Clarksburg Police also presented their new drug dog Ion during the city meeting, saying that they want to bring drug dogs back to its force. Mayor Kennedy stated with the drug problem in Clarksburg that having a drug dog is a valuable member of the team to find those illegal drugs and the people who are carrying them.

“I am looking forward to when Ion, which is the name of the dog, is fully trained in a few weeks. Then he will be out there patrolling the streets with our officers and helping us catch bad guys,” said Kennedy.