Clarksburg City Council municipal election ballots to be recounted

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Monday, the City of Clarksburg canvassed the votes cast in the municipal election.

Officials with the city said there were at least a handful of precincts with discrepancies in the election. In addition, those city officials expressed that, in the canvassing process, they found and corrected those mistakes. They also said the discrepancies came from adding in the early votes from the city clerk’s office. Candidate Brett Imperial, who was not elected in Clarksburg’s June 1 election, has filed with the city clerk’s office for a recount of the ballots for council.

“We will hire four poll workers to come in and just recount whatever precincts that have been requested to be recounted, whether it be a select few or all of them. That has yet to be known,” said Annette Wright, Clarksburg City Clerk. “There is a couple discrepancies, I don’t believe they were anything major, but there were a couple discrepancies which they will be noted in the canvass minutes as to those discrepancies.”

Wright stated there were a few absentee ballots that came in and were counted in the canvassing because they were post marked by election day. She said a few candidates picked up only a few votes, but the overall outcome did not change from the canvassing of votes.

“It’s not even at this point about me winning. Um, there is some questions the night of the election, if you watched the Facebook livestream, there was a lot of that going on. And then I came to the canvassing afterwards, and again a lot of confusion. They certified maybe half the precincts with discrepancies. Basically, half the ballots didn’t match what they counted here. Which I don’t know what that means. I am not saying that it was intentional, I doubt it was, but it might make up the 35-vote difference. – Brett Imperial

Current Clarksburg City Council members will have to gather as a canvassing board for the recount of the ballots cast in the municipal election.

“I have had people reach out to me, people that I know, people that I don’t know, and say you should get a recount, you should get a recount, before I even thought about getting a recount. So, I think it is important for myself and for the citizens to feel comfortable in the results of the election,” Imperial said.

Imperial had to pay a $300 bond and the hourly rate for the four poll workers. The cost for the poll workers is approximately $190 per poll worker per day.

Officials with the city clerk’s office said they will be holding that recount Thursday, June 17, at 9 a.m. within council chambers.