Clarksburg Community Action takes on Phase III of renovating American Legion Post 13

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg Community Action continued with Phase III on their volunteer work with American Legion Post 13.

Phase I and II included scraping, and repainting the lower level windows. On Saturday, they fixed the second stories window frames.

All the equipment was provided by American Legion, and the lift was donated by a local company. Volunteer with American Legion Auxiliary Marsha Viglianco said without the selfless volunteers from Clarksburg Community Action, she isn’t sure when the building would have been fixed.

“There is no way we could do this on our own. There is new things that are going to be happening at American Legion and we’re just happy that the community has been wonderful about volunteering to help up,” said Viglianco. “People donating, everything like that, its getting better and looking up.”

“It’s definitely a labor of love, but you know our veterans are worth it,” said Wayne Worth with Clarksburg Community Action. “This is what it’s all about. Giving back to the folks who served our country and put their lives on the line for our freedoms.”

American Legion Post 13 held a spaghetti dinner for the volunteers and veterans to spread the word about their organization, and to say thank you for all the hard work they put in on fixing their facility.