Clarksburg family hosts small celebration honoring Italian roots

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival wrapped up festivities on Sunday as families reminisced and celebrated their heritage in traditional ways.

A few community members and family joined at the home of the Howes on the corner of Chestnut and Mulberry Street to partake in traditional Italian food, music, and dancing. The band Amici performed live in the back yard of the Howes performing music deep rooted in Italian culture.

“We are excited to bring the festival from Main Street to Mulberry. So, it’s something we do every single year. We have been doing it since I was little, and now we’ve raised our kids and they have been to the festival every year since they were born,” said Valerie Howe, a resident of Clarksburg.

Howe explained they have many relatives who normally travel into Clarksburg for the festival that come from as far away as California, Michigan and Pittsburgh. The family said this year they have missed all their family from afar but hopes to see them at the festival next year.

“We are trying the best we can to make it an authentic festival in our little neighborhood,” said Howe. “We invited less the 40 people so we could keep it social distancing, everybody is wearing their mask and following the rules, but we are still trying to have fun.”

Also, the Italian Heritage Festival concluded their festivities with a live stream on their Facebook and website where fans could share their best memories. Live performances were also streamed from the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center for people to enjoy.