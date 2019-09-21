Clarksburg Farmers Market holds harvest festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-The Clarksburg Farmers Market held its annual harvest festival on Saturday.

The harvest festival prides itself on offering family fun through children’s activities, live music, face painting and a fall themed photo booth.

One of the most popular harvest festival activities is the apple pie baking contest. Nine pies were entered this year.

The farmers market board says this is one of their favorite events to host and that they enjoy seeing people come experience the market and what it has to offer.

“I think farmers markets give people an opportunity to get better food, good food, and so we try to support that farm to table movement,” said treasurer Bill Yoke.

The Clarksburg Farmers Market is held every Saturday at 210 Emily Drive.