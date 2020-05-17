Clarksburg Farmers Market opens for the season, introduces drive through option amid COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Farmers market opened for its 2020 season on Saturday morning with some changes to keep the community safe.

Local vendors still set up booths in front of Tractor Supply Co. on Emily Drive, but all vendors and volunteers wore masks, and masks were available for customers if they chose to wear them. Social distancing was encouraged and a new drive through system was implemented.

“The ability for people to pre-order from the various vendors; not all of the vendors participate, but most of them do. . .and then pick their orders up at the market and they don’t have to get out of their vehicle if they don’t want to,” said Bill Yoke, secretary and treasurer of the market.

Orders can be placed online each week before the market at clarksburgfarmersmarket.com. The market is held each Saturday from 9-1.